Vandals damage ATV trail signs

Officials with the Aroostook Riders ATV Club are looking for information about the person or persons responsible for vandalizing several of their trail signs.

A post on the club's facebook page says "someone has decided to fill our hard work and state-owned trail signs full of lead,and fired the bullets directly into the trail with no concern at all. What would've happened if a wheeler had come around the turn and got hit by a stray bullet?"

Cameras are now in use. Anyone with information about this incident or witnesses someone committing vandalism is asked to call the Maine Warden Service.