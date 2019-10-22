Vaping devices to be accepted during annual Drug Take Back Day on October 26th

U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in announcing the Drug Enforcement Agency will once again conduct one of its most popular community programs: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. New this year will be the collection of vaping products.

On Saturday, October 26, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the public can dispose of their expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications at 594 collection sites throughout New England, operated by local law enforcement agencies and other community partners. The service is free of charge, no questions asked and most of these collection sites can be found in the lobby of your local police department. To find a collection site near you go to: www.DEATakeBack.com.

For the first time, DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations. It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.

Concerns have been raised across the United States over illnesses and death caused by vaping and the high youth vaping initiation rates. In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially among America’s youth, DEA is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. DEA launched its prescription drug take back program when both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration advised the public that flushing these drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash posed potential safety and health hazards.

“Our take-back events highlight the problems associated to prescription drug abuse and gives our citizens an opportunity to contribute to the solution,” says DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “These efforts help remove unwanted, expired and unused prescription pills that can be abused, stolen or resold which helps our continued dedication to combat the prescription pill, fentanyl and heroin epidemic of substance abuse and addiction.”

“I encourage all Mainers to take advantage of Drug Take Back Day,” says U.S. Attorney Frank. “The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are deeply committed to combating the opioid epidemic. Misuse of prescription drugs is a significant contributor to this crisis, and proper disposal of these drugs will ensure that they cannot be abused.”

Last April, during its 17th Take Back Day, DEA’s New England Field Division participated in the drug take back day and, over the course of four hours, 89,366.3 pounds - over 44 tons - of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs were collected at 583 collection sites throughout New England.

The following was the breakdown of collected weights for the six New England states:

CT 8,361.8

MA 28,117.5

ME 27,680

NH 14,180

RI 4,465

VT 6,562

For more information about the harms of youth vaping, visit: https://www.justthinktwice.gov/facts/vaping-what-you-should-know.

