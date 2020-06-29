Versant Power plans brief maintenance outage June 30th for Fort Kent, New Canada and Wallagrass customers

Versant Power crews have scheduled maintenance to the electrical system in Fort Kent, New Canada and Wallagrass on Tuesday, June 30th.

The work will begin at 5 a.m. and will take approximately one hour to complete, affecting Caribou Road from the switching station in Fort Kent to the Daigle Cross Road in New Canada, including Cemetery Hill Road and Emerson School Road. This also will include parts of Strip Road, New Canada Road and Fox Road.

Customers may experience service interruptions during this time as crews work to make repairs safely and prevent future outages.