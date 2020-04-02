Veterans Table - WWII Veteran's photo album of service

Earl Boyd: "The book is pretty positive of how I was at the time -- and how I am today."

Robert: For Earl Boyd, now in his mid-90s, the adage 'a picture is worth a thousand words' couldn't be more true. Earl holds onto a cherished photo album looking back on his early years, documenting his time and service during World War II.

Earl Boyd: "I can just see some of the pictures of some of the jobs, that... Now see, that's a long time ago. And I was -- I was one of the youngest ones."

Robert: Earl received his draft notice, while still a senior at Calais High School and joined the Army in Fall of 1944. He deployed to both the Philippines and Japan where he served as an Army medic from 1945 to November 1946.

Earl Boyd: "There wasn't many medics -- I was working all alone. I went everywhere in Japan. I was moved from one place to another -- with my boss. Well he wasn't my boss, but he was with me. Him and I actually worked the areas together."

Robert: It was during his service for the War, that Earl gained a love and passion for airplanes -- and taking to the skies.

Earl Boyd: "Oh yeah, I flew a lot of airplanes. In fact, I flew one of the Japanese airplanes. Yeah, I had my own airplane for a long time after I was back from service. Oh I just love to fly."

Robert: Following the War, Earl devoted more and more time pursuing his love of flying. Now in his later years, Earl often turns to his book to recall memories from the past and his honored military service.

Earl Boyd: "I've seen just about everything you can imagine. And that I'm surprised that the book is still here -- makes me cry to remember that I was there. I'm very lucky to still have that book."

Robert Grimm, News Source 8.

[Interview:

--Earl Boyd, WWII Army Veteran | Calais, ME]

Aired: April 1, 2020