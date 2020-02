In our last edition of Veterans Table, we sat down with World War II Navy Veteran, Bob Lovely, to hear his first-hand account of the events around Hiroshima. In Part 2 of Lovely's story, he recalls another historic event -- The Raising of the Flag on Iwo Jima.

[Interviews: Robert (Bob) Lovely | Navy Veteran, World War II]

Aired: February 19, 2020