In this special holiday edition of Veterans Table, Army Veteran Bob Tweedie shares the story of his family farm that transitioned from a long-serving potato farm to a Christmas Tree Farm in its later years.

One year, over 6,200 trees were cut and bailed. Now in his last year harvesting trees on the farm, Tweedie recalls all the years of good times and hard work.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!

Aired: December 25, 2019