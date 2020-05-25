Veterans remembered with placement of flags at Washburn, Crouseville and Perham cemeteries

Established on May 30th, 1868, the first official Memorial Day celebration was held at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony continues there to this day, with the placing of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Like the event at Arlington, members of the American Legion - with help from Washburn Rotary members and veterans - are doing their part to remember those who served from Washburn, Perham and Crouseville. Larry Harrison served as organizer for this year's placing of flags at nearly 400 graves.

"The Legion has been doing this for 30 - 30-some years, and we're down in numbers, so the Rotary Club has now joined in and so we're covering all the cemeteries today," says Larry Harrison.

