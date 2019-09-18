State Police Identify Victims in Howland Fatal Accident

Maine State Police say the two people killed Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Howland were not wearing seat belts and both were thrown out of the pickup truck. Troopers say the driver likely fell asleep.

The deceased are identified as 63 year old driver Michael Dentico of Arundel who died at the scene. Also deceased are passenger- 66 year old Jacqueline Gordon of Ellswort who died enroute to the hospital

A second passenger, 43 year old Tammy Dentico of Arundel had minor injuries

Witnesses told troopers the 2004 Chevrolet pickup drifted into the median before abruptly veering back across both lanes and into the ditch on the right side of the road. The truck overturned ejecting both Dentico and Gordon. Preliminary investigation indicates Dentico fell asleep at the wheel. No one in the truck was wearing seatbelts.