Victims Identified in Fatal Kingston, Ontario Plane Crash

- Investigators looking into a deadly plane crash in Kingston, Ont., say three children were among the seven people killed.

A spokesman for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says four adults and three kids died when a Piper PA-32 went down yesterday afternoon, but did not provide any more details.

Chris Krepski confirmed the news this evening, citing a note the TSB received from the Ontario coroner's office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TSB investigators say the U.S.-registered plane had taken off from Buttonville municipal airport in Markham, Ont., and made contact with the Kingston airport just before crashing.

The wreckage was found about five kilometres north of Kingston by a helicopter crew from nearby Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

A statement on the TSB's website notes there were "reports of deteriorating weather conditions at the time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.