Victory gardens making a comeback

Officials with the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation district are excited about a project, set to get underway in The County this spring. Randy Martin, Executive Director of the agency, says plans are to get people involved in creating their own victory gardens.

"With all of this Covid-19 stuff and pandemic - it has us all boxed in. I know people that I've talked to are itching to get out and get in the soil and start digging and planting. And if we have to continue this isolation stuff, that's gonna be a perfect place to do it, in our gardens," says Randy Martin.

For more information, visit the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Central-Aroostook-Soil-Water-100115551562970/