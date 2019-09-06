Vintage Coca-Cola machine stolen in Woodstock

The Woodstock RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen vintage Coca-Cola machine.

The theft happened around 11 p.m., on September 2, 2019, from a residence on Court Street in Upper Woodstock, N.B.

The Coke machine is described as being red and white. The top part is rusted with the phrase "Have a Coke" written on the side.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Coca-Cola machine, or who may have information about this theft is asked to call the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.crimenb.ca.