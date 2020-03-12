Virus leading many organizations to cancel events

A number of County events have been put on hold or cancelled in an effort to protect the public from the coronavirus.

Sue Watson of the Presque Isle Kiwanis Club shared on her facebook page "With the Coronavirus being a fast moving virus, the Kiwanis Club 'Swing into Spring Committee' has elected to postpone our 2020 Show at the Forum on March 28th & 29th."

Watson adds" As we consider the safety and welfare of the many businesses within the event. as well as the general public in attendance, we wish to be on the side of safety and we want to be a responsible civic organization within our community."

Other organizations erring on the side of caution include Planet Head Day which has cancelled the May 14th event, and the Sportsmans Show at UMPI scheduled for March 21st and 22nd has been cancelled.

The Anah Shriners of Aroostook's annual screening clinics, scheduled to be held on March 28th, has been postponed for 90 days. After the 90 days the situation with coronavirus will be re-evaluated .