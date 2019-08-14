Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal

Maine's state government says it's going to distribute about 3 million dollars stemming from Volkswagen's environmental settlement over a diesel emissions scandal.

The Maine Department of Transportation said that government agencies and private businesses still operating a vehicle with a diesel engine from 2009 or earlier might be eligible for the money. The statement says the fund might be able to provide 25 to 80 percent of the base price of a new vehicle to eligible operators.

Volkswagen admitted to using software to circumvent U.S. emissions standards in 2017.

The Maine DOT says operators must submit applications for settlement funding by November 15th The agency plans to start accepting applications on Sept. 16.

