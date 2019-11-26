Volunteers work their holiday magic on Van Buren's Main Street

It's been more than 60 years since Van Buren was dubbed Christmas Town, but if volunteers have their way, it will bear the title once again this year. John Beaulieu, co-organizer of the project - called Revitalize Main Street, Christmas Edition - says the goal is to attract people to downtown.

"What we're trying to do is we're trying to bring some life back to Main Street in Van Buren. We've had, I mean - the whole county has been in a - in a decline since the closing of Loring Air Force Base. We had a lot of unoccupied storefronts on Main Street in Van Buren, and we thought that we could get some - rejuvenate Main Street, at least for the Christmas season - bring some life back," says John Beaulieu.