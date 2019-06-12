WAGM and all Gray Television stations to bring back tradition to broadcast day beginning and end

Aroostook County is proud of our country, and of the men and women who serve or have served.

WAGM will soon join with 93 of our sister Gray Television stations across the nation by playing the national anthem. Beginning Friday, June 14th, Flag Day WAGM is proud to bring this tradition back and will begin and end our broadcast day with the Star Spangled Banner..

Up until television stations went to 24-hour operations in the 1980s, playing the National Anthem was traditionally how American television stations went off the air and returned back to the airwaves the following morning.

The Star-Spangled Banner is performed by 9-year-old Reina Ozbay. The South Florida girl is a gifted film and theater actress, she made her professional stage debut at the age of seven at South Florida's Stage Door Theatre.

Gray Media Group's Executive Chairman and CEO, Hilton Howell, announced the national anthem initiative last week at the broadcast company's annual meeting of news directors. This is what you will see at the beginning and end of our broadcast day.