WAGM announces launch of NBC Affiliation

Presque Isle, Maine –June 24, 2019 WAGM will be adding an NBC affiliate to its family of networks. “NBC 16” will carry the call letters of “WWPI” which will be broadcast on channel 16 from the station’s studio in Presque Isle, Maine beginning later this year.

WAGM has been serving the County for over 63 years with quality programming from CBS, FOX and the recent addition of the CW. By adding the power of NBC the station will now carry popular programming such as This is Us, NBC Sunday Night Football, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dateline NBC, Saturday Night Live, Chicago Fire, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Along with the suite of NBC programming is the addition of news content in the form of TODAY, Meet The Press, and NBC Nightly News.

“We are elated to be adding NBC to our lineup, bringing the community and our advertisers quality programming from our local market is our goal,” says Kelly Landeen General Manager of WAGM. “By adding NBC our viewers and advertisers will have additional programming choices from the bevy of NBC’s top rated prime-time line-up, sports and news programs, while having a front row seat to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and Super Bowl LVI in 2022,” continues Landeen. We will simulcast our newscasts on NBC 16 so our viewers can watch their local news from the network they prefer.

WAGM began operation on October 13, 1956 as a CBS affiliate. On September 12, 2006 a FOX affiliate was launched on its first digital sub channel 8.2 and added a CW “The County’s CW” on 8.3 in September of 2018.

