Walk raises funds for homeless pets

Pups and their owners walked on Saturday in Presque Isle.

About 100 people and their four-legged fur babies took part in the annual Paws for the Cause walk. Proceeds benefit the Central Aroostook Humane Society.

"It's a really fun day. We get to meet back up with some - a lot actually - of the dogs who have been adopted from us. People will bring them in and walk them. They raise money to help support the shelter," says Manager Betsy Hallett.

Organizers says it was another good year this year, with many past shelter residents taking part with their 'forever' families.