Walking for a cause

For the last 24 years, Relay for life has raised funds for those fighting cancer. During the event, teams walk for 12 hours in support of those who have fought this horrible disease, with a few special laps, like a purple power hour and a glowstick hour. According to Bethany Zell, Public and Community Relations at Cary Medical Center, the funds raised through the American Cancer Society will be used to help and support those who are going through cancer. On a personal level, Zell adds that being at Relay means a lot to her, especially the survivor lap.

They raised around $67,500 but are continuing to take donations for the next few weeks.