Walmart No Longer Sees Long Lines As They Are Allowed to Have More People In the Store

What you’re about to see is a welcome sight for many shoppers.

No lines!

At the Walmart in Presque Isle, there are no lines of people waiting to go into the store for the first time in weeks.

This is because more people are allowed in at one time. Under the new mandates which allows 5 people per one thousand square feet to enter the store.

That means the Walmart in Presque Isle is allowed to have 920 people in the store at one time.

It is still encouraged to wear a mask while inside the store and to practice social distancing.