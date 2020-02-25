Warden Service Provides Tips for Safe Sledding

Sledding is an popular pastime here in The County. And while it can be exhilarating, three fatal accidents over the weekend remind us how important safety is while riding. News Source 8 reporter Tom Dufton spoke with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to get some safety tips.

Sledding is a large part of life in Aroostook County. Lieutenant Thomas Ward from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, says this area of New England attracts riders from all over the country.

