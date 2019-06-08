Wardens find missing hiker

Penobscot Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Devin Kaufman, 25, of Fairfield, who reported he was hiking southbound near Big Beaver Pond before dispatchers lost contact with him.

Corporal John MacDonald, Public Information Officer for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, says game wardens were able to determine Kaufman was on the Appalachian Trail in Rainbow Township, near the southeast end of Rainbow Lake. This is a very remote region with limited access.

Two game wardens were flown in by a Maine Warden Service aircraft and dropped off at the shore of Rainbow Lake. Game wardens located Kaufman who was ill and very weak. A game warden pilot flew Kaufman to Greenville where he was taken to C.A. Dean Hospital by Ambulance for treatment.

(Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.)

