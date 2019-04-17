Some much needed warmth came to the County over the weekend

Caribou's official high of 62 on Saturday was the warmest in more than SIX MONTHS! And Presque Isle and Houlton both made it to 64. It seemed like the entire County was outside, enjoying some much-needed warmth!

"Oh I love it! It makes me want to go out and do some walking and just explore Maine. Do some hiking. I know theres still snow out there so I'm not starting that yet but doing right here in Presque Isle you have the walking path which is really nice. I do enjoy it," Lisa Udasco said.

"It's been great! Suns out, no snow! I'm excited for Spring," Heather Massey said.

People were truly thrilled about the warm temps after our long, hard winter.