Warm weather is coming and the splash pad is ready!

According to Chris Beaulieu, the director of Presque Isle Recreation & Parks, the Splash pad, which was insalled after the outdoor pool was closed, got through its first winter very well.

"We prepared, we drained it and get everything cleaned up basically winterize so it does take some time to prepare but we've started the process to get it ready. There's no damage on it from the winter as we anticipated it wouldn't be too big of an issue," he said.

Beaulieu adds that they are planning to open it later this month, weather permitting. Construction on the splash pad started in 2017 and it opened last summer.