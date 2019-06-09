Washburn ATV trail has been re-opened

A trail has reopened after it was closed due to a culvert washout in the County. According to a Facebook post by Donnie Hewitt, the President of the Washburn ATV Club, the ATV trail between Cemetery Extension Road and Route 164 in Crouseville was closed earlier this week due to the washout. Hewitt says, while the trail has been reopened, he urges people to proceed with caution. Equipment is still on site. The trail was shut down for most of the week.