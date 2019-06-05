Washburn ATV trail temporarily closed

The ATV trail between Washburn and Presque Isle has been temporarily closed.

A washout at a culvert on the rail trail between Washburn and Crouseville was reported earlier this month. The trail between Cemetery Road and Route 164 in Crouseville is impassable. Wet conditions this season contributed to the culvert collapse, about a mile south of Washburn. The Washburn ATV Club is working with the state to repair the damage. Replacement of the culvert will begin today (Wednesday), with the trail expected to be open as early as this weekend.