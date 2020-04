It's been a month since the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races took place, but the event will long be remembered as a learning experience for a group of Washburn youth. Hollie Umphrey, Advisor of the Washburn FFA organization, says it provided the kids with a glimpse at one of many professions available once they graduate.

"The Can-Am just solidified for these young people what they can do outside of the classroom walls. They were so excited at the Can-Ams," says Hollie Umphrey.