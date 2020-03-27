Washburn FFA students' first year ends abruptly

While many students might be thrilled at the thought of getting out of a test or competition, due to schools shutting down because of the virus, that isn't the case for Washburn students who are members of FFA. Hollie Umphrey, the club's advisor, says her kids were excited and planning for their first event. But now they're uncertain if that will take place or not.

"It could not have come at a worse time. Of course there isn't any good time for such an event like this to happen, but the students were right at the peak," says Hollie Umphrey.

