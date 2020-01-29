Washburn Rollover Tuesday Morning

According to Sgt. Jarad Carney, of the Washburn Police Department, a 38-year-old woman was traveling south in Washburn around 11:40 a.m., when she hit a patch of ice and lost control of her 2003 Pontiac SUV. The vehicle went down an embankment and rolled over, landing on the driver's side, trapping the woman.

Emergency crews from Washburn and Presque Isle responded and used hydraulic equipment to free the seat-belted driver. They transported her to A.R. Gould Hospital with unspecified injuries. The SUV was totaled. Carney says the driver's name is not being released at this time.