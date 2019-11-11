Washburn Scouts hold ceremony to honor local veterans

These members of Washburn's Boy Scout Troop 177 honored local veterans on Veterans Day, hosting a ceremony at the park Scouts built to honor community members who've served in the military. About 100 people attended the event, held at the Washburn Arae Veterans Memorial.

"We've got this beautiful park here in Washburn now to recognize our veterans. And we just want to make sure we use it to the best of our ability to let the veterans know that we really appreciate, you know, what they went through for us. And of course I'm a veteran too, and it makes it even more special for me," says Larry Harrison, Scoutmaster of Troop 177.