Washburn Woman steals Maine DOT vehicle

Around 2 pm today, Deputy Sheriff Reid Clark was dealing with 27-year-old Rachel Donnelly, of Washburn, at a gas station in Mars Hill.

The deputy asked Donnelly to leave at the request of the store's staff. She left but got into an unlocked Maine Department of Transportation Ford pickup truck that was parked at the gas station. She then, without permission, started the truck and headed south on Route 1. Deputy Clark pursued her for several miles. Donnelly drove the pickup through a cable gate that was across a camp road. The pursuit came to an end when Donnelly got the truck stuck. She was subsequently taken into custody. Donnelly was transported to the Aroostook County Jail. She faces charges of unauthorized use of property, eluding an officer, criminal mischief and operating after suspension. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Maine State Police.