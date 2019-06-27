Arson believed to be cause of Washburn fire

A fire that destroyed a dugout at a Washburn school is being investigated as arson.

Firefighters responded to the field adjacent to the Washburn High School around 5 p.m. Monday, but were unable to save the structure. Sgt. Jarad Carney of the Washburn Police Department says the fire appeared to be intentionally set, and the Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate.

In addition to the fire, vandalism was also discovered at another of the school's dugouts. Carney is working with the Fire Marshal's Office. They have suspects but names are not being released, as the investigation is ongoing.

