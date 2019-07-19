Washburn man wanted after fleeing traffic stop in Perham

According to the Aroostook county Sheriff’s office, Sgt. Matt Cummings was on patrol in Perham, when he encountered a vehicle that was noted to have several motor vehicle defects. Sgt. Cummings conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the High Meadow Road and was able to identify the driver as Edward Saucier (47) of Washburn. Sgt. Cummings determined that Saucier was operating after suspension, habitual offender and was out on 4 sets of conditions of release stemming from previous unrelated arrests. According to the Sheriff’s office, While Sgt. Cummings was in his cruiser, Saucier was able to jump out of the passenger side of the vehicle he was stopped in and fled into the woods. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate Saucier. A warrant of arrest has been applied for Saucier who is wanted for operating after habitual offender suspension, violation of conditions of release and refusal to submit to arrest or detention. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON SAUCIER’S WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CONTACT THE Aroostook county SHERIFF’S OFFICE.