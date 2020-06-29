WASHBURN, Maine - Mark Kelley, owner of Country Farms Mark and Country Farms Properties, says during a regular garbage pickup, trash haulers reported finding more than the store's trash in the dumpsters behind the building. He says it took some time for the crew to remove the garbage from the cardboard recycle bin.
Washburn officials discuss misuse of recycle dumpsters and bins
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Mon 6:55 PM, Jun 29, 2020
WASHBURN, Maine - Mark Kelley, owner of Country Farms Mark and Country Farms Properties, says during a regular garbage pickup, trash haulers reported finding more than the store's trash in the dumpsters behind the building. He says it took some time for the crew to remove the garbage from the cardboard recycle bin.