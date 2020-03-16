Washburn officials postpone annual town meeting

Washburn is the latest community to take steps to help slow the spread of Covid 19, opting to postpone the annual town meeting, which was slated to take place March 17th.

"Due to the coronavirus issue, we have gone to great lengths to make this decision. We have decided to postpone the annual town meeting tomorrow night. We have not determined a new date as of yet but it will be posted. We have also been informed from the President thru EMA that now there should be no meetings of more than 10 people present. We feel that this is in the best interest of all citizens of the town of Washburn," states Town Manager Donna Turner, in a social media post.

Turner says the Washburn Rec and Library are now closed. The Town Office is open but officials ask that if you are not feeling well, please do not come in. Some services are available online, like registrations, and there is a drop box for payments. Turner says for General Assistance, please call in advance.