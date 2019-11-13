Washburn police make arrests in connection with vandalism, arson cases

It began last year with the burning of Matt Porter's barn, fires at two school dugouts, and town-wide vandalism, including broken windows in several school buses and the Rec Department van. The destruction continued into 2019, with a broken window at the Trail Runners clubhouse, an attempt to set the building on fire, and tagging the structure with the words Wolf Gang. Most recently an apartment house on School Street was targeted - tagged like the clubhouse, and a fire set. Sgt. Jarad Carney of the Washburn Police Department says the arsons, Class A crimes, did result in property damage and could have even resulted in death, had the fire at the apartment building spread.

"Through extensive investigation with multiple agencies involved, and calling on every officer Washburn PD has - that all stepped up and came into work - we have managed to charge three juveniles, one of which is in custody now. Another person that was charged separate from this, in dealing drugs, came about because of this investigation in the vandalisms," says Sgt. Jarad Carney of the Washburn Police Department.