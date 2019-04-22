AEMA Director offers flood safety tips

A big ice jam in Washburn caused a lot of concern over the weekend. People on the Gardiner Creek road were cut off for days before the jam released late Saturday night, and when it released, it left behind huge chunks of ice on Route 164, which required a pay-loader to get them off the road.

"The ice jam caused flooding along certain roads in the town of Washburn but we were somewhat expecting the damages that were occurring," Woods said.

Wood reminds people that flooded roads aren't the only safety concern when dealing with high water.

"One of the big things we want people to understand is of course don't drive through flooded roads but also to be really cautious if you have a flooded basement that you have to be cautious for electrical hazards and theres a pressure concern, if you pump out your basement to soon you could actually have a foundation collapse so make sure that you're doing that kind of thing correctly," Woods said.

Back to roads, Woods says that if you ever come across a flooded road, never try to cross it!

"If somebody sees a flooded road, they should not drive across it. You don't if its been undermined, they don't know if it's actually safe to cross anymore. So people should avoid those areas if they are in an area that is going to be cut off then we hope that people have been listening to our warnings and prepared to stay in place and stay at home until the water recedes," Woods said.

Wood adds that if you are ever cut off by high water and need assistance, to contact your local town office.