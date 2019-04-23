Water District Conference Set to Kickoff in Presque Isle

Every two years since 1990, the Joint Environmental Training Coordinating Committee and the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission have presented the

North Country Conference in Presque Isle. This year the organizations are partnering with Maine Water Environment Association and the Maine Water Utilities Association to sponsor the biennial event scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The event will feature displays of new technology and products by 32 vendors and over 30 educational seminars who represent utility districts throughout central and northern Maine. it will also feature industry leaders and officials from state and federal agencies.

The event will also feature a keynote discussion by the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection, Gerald D. Reid. Reid served in the Maine Attorney General's Office for 24 years, including as Chief of the Office's Natural Resources.