Weekend training sees increase in younger firefighters

Attracting younger people to the business of firefighting can be a difficult task, but not this past weekend! Training sessions were held at the North Lakes Fire and Rescue facility in Cross Lake. Kathy McCarty has more on who was there.

It may have been the weekend, but these students were busy learning how to keep others safe in the event of a fire. The students are taking part in trainings as part of basic fire school, known as Aroostook Regional Fire School here in the County. North Lakes Fire Chief Darren Woods says he was impressed by the number of young people showing interest in the profession.

"We've added some tweaked pieces to the program. Chiefs are sending us brand new firefighters. As you can see, a lot of them are very young. And they come to us with little to no training at all, and we're teaching them everything from what their turnout gear is and how to put it on to actually going in - into a burning building and fighting a structure fire."

Woods, who also serves as instructor, says his department has six female members. He's pleased to see more women showing interest in firefighting, like 19-year-old Breanna Lavoie and 21-year-old Emma Pelletier. Both come from firefighting families.

"Some of my family members are on the fire department and I just wanted to serve and help my community - volunteer," says Breanna Lavoie.

"My father's been on the department in Allagash for a while and I just followed his footsteps. I've been around it for a while, so I figured I'd come down and do the training. It's fun," says Emma Pelletier.

At the age of 32, Andrew Sullivan was one of the oldest volunteers participating in the weekend activities and the first in his family to do so. With friends who are firefighters, he wanted to learn what sparked their interest.

"The amazing stuff that they do all the time. I've been watching it for a while obviously. I have friends that are in the department, and I just want to experience it."

Departments across the state and the nation continue to struggle to find volunteers. Woods says seeing such a strong turnout of younger participants leaves him feeling hopeful. He thinks once people their age see what they're doing, it might lead to others following suit.

"We have a lot of young members this time. It's really nice to see."

For more information about becoming a volunteer firefighter, contact your local fire department.