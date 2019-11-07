Weeks before Thanksgiving, Maine turkeys to rejoice

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - It's safe to be a turkey in Maine again.

The Pine Tree State's fall wild turkey season ends for the year today. The fall turkey hunt is the longer of the state's two turkey hunts, with a more restricted season taking place every spring.

Wild turkeys are popular game birds, and the state uses the hunt to control their population. The animals were once rare in Maine, but are now so common they sometimes cause traffic accidents and other hazards.

Hunters are allowed to take up to five wild turkeys of either sex in some parts of the state. However, parts of far northern Maine are closed to turkey hunting.