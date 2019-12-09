Weibley named Presque Isle's Director of Economic and Community Development

Presque Isle's new Director of Economic and Community Development is hoping his move to the Star City on Black Friday will serve as a good omen. Galen Weibley, formerly of Pennsylvania, comes to the position with a background in horticultural science, as well as municipal and state leadership.

"I did some research on the community and, you know, from my research I - I determined that, you know, this is a good position where I can combine my passion for agriculture, my love for the outdoors and being an avid hunter, as well as promoting economic growth and development for a rural community" says Galen Weibley.