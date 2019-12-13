Western potato shortage will have minimal impact on eastern potato prices

A recent Bloomberg article is raising concern there'll be a shortage of french fries in coming months, as a result of poor harvest conditions in the western section of the U.S. and Canada this fall. Don Flannery, Executive Director of the Maine Potato Board, says while that's factual, it's not unusual for some regions to experience weather-related harvest issues.

"You start really from Michigan and go west, both in the U.S. and Canada, they really had a hard fall. We had a - what we thought was a hard fall and that it drug on a lot longer than we wanted it to, but they really did. They had severe harvest conditions, and they did lose potatoes in the ground," says Don Flannery, Executive Director of the Maine Potato Board.

