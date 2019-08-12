Westfield Man and Presque Isle Woman Face Felony Charges

On August 7, 2019 at approximately 12:33 AM, Caribou Police dispatch received a motor vehicle complaint in which a pickup truck was operating erratically.

Sergeant Chad Cochran located a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado being operated by Thomas Pond, 37 years old of Westfield. Through an investigation Sergeant Cochran located a large amount of methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

Pond was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a class A felony because a firearm was also located in the vehicle. He is also being charged with possession of schedule W drugs, a class C felony because of the amount in his possession.

Also arrested was his passenger Kayla Hanson, age 19 of Presque Isle for an active warrant. She was also charged with possession of schedule w drugs and violation of conditional release.

Both were transported to the Aroostook County Jail and have a scheduled court date of September 5, 2019.