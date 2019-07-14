Construction workers save toddler, baby dropped from burning building

Construction workers were able to save the lives of a baby and a toddler stuck inside of a burning building.

Construction workers came to the aid of a family during a fire, and it was caught on video. (Source: Abraham Velez/KOAT/Hearst/CNN)

The dramatic moment was caught on video.

The men in the yellow vests aren’t firefighters or police. They’re construction workers.

Brothers Mason Fierro and Jermaine Gallien said they saw a man screaming for help from a second-story window.

“We saw him hanging out the window with his baby, his 2-month-old baby,” Fierro said.

With every second counting and with the rest of the crew working to bring their ladders over, Fierro called out for the man to drop the baby into his arms.

“He dropped her. I caught her. Then they bring out another little boy, 2 years, 2 or 3 years old, and then we caught him as well,” he said.

Mason said he couldn’t have done it without his brother and the rest of the crew running over to help him, as well as putting up the ladder to get the parents out safely.

“We had each other’s back and it was just an all-in thing,” Fierro said.

No one was more proud of his brother than Jermaine Gallien.

“The scene and catch, that baby girl and the baby boy, it just touched me. He stepped up and really became the hero of the day,” Gallien said.

Mason says they only waited long enough to make sure the family was OK. Then they started going door to door to get everyone else out safely as well.

While neighbors we spoke with said Fierro deserves a medal, he said the dad thanked him and that was enough.

“He might not remember my name or my face, but he knows that somebody helped him. That’s all that i care about honestly,” he said.

One woman was taken into custody on arson charges.

Police said she admitted to starting two fires in the apartment using paper and an electric stove.

