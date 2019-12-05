When cleaning snow, keep it out of roadways

Clearing snow from our driveways is a familiar task here in The County, but you may want to think twice before moving it across the road. Tony Theriault, Fort Kent's Public Works Director, says unless you plan to tidy up afterwards, you could be creating a road hazard for others, including plow trucks.

"When you push snow, after a half hour it hardens up, hard as a rock. So a plow truck - he's going, the roads are only paved 20 feet, the plow and the wing is 15, so you're kinda squeezing. And if you hit a - pushed up snow, it'll tend to try to push you into the other lane. It could cause an accident, you know, actually, you could be at fault because you're the one that pushed the snow there," says Tony Theriault, Director of Fort Kent's Public Works Department.

