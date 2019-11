We live in a state with more trees than people, so it's only logical the best place to find a Christmas tree is deep in the woods - Deep in the Woods Gift Shop, that is. Co-Owners Steve and Judy Sherman have been growing trees since the mid-80s, selling them from their business in Oxbow.

"We're gonna do about 1,200 this year. And we normally do about that - between a thousand and 1,500," says Co-Owner Steve Sherman.