When shopping for Christmas, consider buying from local producers

When we think of the term 'shop local,' retail storefronts come to mind. But there are some treasures to be found throughout The County, suitable as gifts for any age. Steve Pelletier, Fort Kent's Director of Economic Development, says shopping local benefits everyone from farmers to artisans.

"I think for the most part, the restaurants use locally grown potatoes, and also, you know, there's - there's crafts that are created in the area. You know, there are a multitude of - of locally grown products that - that are sold," says Steve Pelletier, Fort Kent's Director of Economic Development.