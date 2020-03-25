White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House and Senate leaders of both political parties have reached agreement on a $2 trillion measure to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. The urgently needed measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history. The Senate is likely to pass the measure Wednesday afternoon. In the House, leaders hope to clear the measure for President Donald Trump's signature by a voice vote without having to call lawmakers back to Washington, but that may prove challenging. The bill is sure to be opposed by some conservatives upset at its cost and scope. Some House liberals are restless as well.