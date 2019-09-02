State Police Investigate Double Fatal Crash in Windsor, Maine

Maine State Police say two people are dead...killed Sunday night in Windsor when the pickup truck they were in overturned. Deceased are 35 year old Seth Labreck of South China and 38 year old Jennifer Hood of Winslow. Troopers said Labreck lost control of his pickup shortly after leaving the Windsor Fair as he drove along Route 32. His truck went off the road on a curve, slammed into a utility pole and overturned, coming to rest on its roof. The wreck took place near the Windsor Veterinary Clinic. Labreck was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the truck. Hood was wearing her seat belt , but also died at the crash site. Troopers said Labreck had been drinking and was also speeding. The crash took place about 9:45 PM. Assisting troopers at the scene were the Windsor and Augusta fire departments, Delta EMS and Central Maine Power Company.

