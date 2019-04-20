Winners announced for Winnie's bike giveaway

What began as a business owner's desire to make a few children happy this Easter, quickly turned into more, as businesses and individuals joined him in donating dozens of bicycles, as well as helmets.

Dustin Mancos, owner of Winnie's Restaurant & Dairy Bar, says it was a difficult task choosing the winners. Here's the list of winners:

Aliyah Barnes

Cherrika Brigman

Harley Brown

Alenna Caron

Elijah Cyr

Emma Cyr

Leah Cyr

Isaiah Dalton

Jaelyn Emmert

Jayna Evens

Caleb Green

Jorja Green

Lanie Green

Austin Haines

Gabe Hanning

Gage Kelley

Katelyn Kinney

Madelyn Kinney

Ryan Kinney

Eliza Leivatt

Thomas Osgood-Devoe

Addie Picard

Griffen Russell

Logan Smith

Yolanda Smith

Jamie Beth Williams

Aubrey Woodman

Mancos also shared the names of the commenters that nominated children, but did not leave the name of the child or how they are related to/know the child. He asks if your name is listed below that you please contact the family you posted about to pass along the news they've won.

Janet Brown’s son (10 yo)

Sarah Amanda Cyr’s son (6 yo)

Tammy O’ Claire’s granddaughter (9 yo)

Denise Conroy’s son (12 yo)

Bonita Landry’s granddaughter (9 yo)

Thomas Todd’s niece (7 yo)

Nicole Adams: 9 yo girl

Stephanie Ball: 9 yo girl

Danielle Boyles: 3 yo girl and 4 yo boy

Bonnie Bray: 5 yo boy and 7 yo girl

Karen Marie Brewer: 6 and 9 yo boy

Daphne Brown-Creasey: Steven

Christa Craig: 2 yo boy

Kathy Foster: 9 yo boy

Janelle Humphrey: 7 yo boy

Sherri Neece Johnston: 7 yo boy

Brayden-Ann McDougall: 11 yo boy

Staci Michaud: 9 yo boy

Terrah Rossignol: 3, 4, and 6 yo boys

Amanda Sharp: 4 yo boy

For more information on where and when to pick up the bicycles, visit the Winnie's Restaurant & Dairy Bar facebook page.

