Winners announced for Winnie's bike giveaway

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - What began as a business owner's desire to make a few children happy this Easter, quickly turned into more, as businesses and individuals joined him in donating dozens of bicycles, as well as helmets.
Dustin Mancos, owner of Winnie's Restaurant & Dairy Bar, says it was a difficult task choosing the winners. Here's the list of winners:
Aliyah Barnes
Cherrika Brigman
Harley Brown
Alenna Caron
Elijah Cyr
Emma Cyr
Leah Cyr
Isaiah Dalton
Jaelyn Emmert
Jayna Evens
Caleb Green
Jorja Green
Lanie Green
Austin Haines
Gabe Hanning
Gage Kelley
Katelyn Kinney
Madelyn Kinney
Ryan Kinney
Eliza Leivatt
Thomas Osgood-Devoe
Addie Picard
Griffen Russell
Logan Smith
Yolanda Smith
Jamie Beth Williams
Aubrey Woodman
Mancos also shared the names of the commenters that nominated children, but did not leave the name of the child or how they are related to/know the child. He asks if your name is listed below that you please contact the family you posted about to pass along the news they've won.
Janet Brown’s son (10 yo)
Sarah Amanda Cyr’s son (6 yo)
Tammy O’ Claire’s granddaughter (9 yo)
Denise Conroy’s son (12 yo)
Bonita Landry’s granddaughter (9 yo)
Thomas Todd’s niece (7 yo)
Nicole Adams: 9 yo girl
Stephanie Ball: 9 yo girl
Danielle Boyles: 3 yo girl and 4 yo boy
Bonnie Bray: 5 yo boy and 7 yo girl
Karen Marie Brewer: 6 and 9 yo boy
Daphne Brown-Creasey: Steven
Christa Craig: 2 yo boy
Kathy Foster: 9 yo boy
Janelle Humphrey: 7 yo boy
Sherri Neece Johnston: 7 yo boy
Brayden-Ann McDougall: 11 yo boy
Staci Michaud: 9 yo boy
Terrah Rossignol: 3, 4, and 6 yo boys
Amanda Sharp: 4 yo boy
For more information on where and when to pick up the bicycles, visit the Winnie's Restaurant & Dairy Bar facebook page.