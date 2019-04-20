Winnie's hosting Easter dinner for those in need

Giving away more than 50 bicycles was just the beginning, on Easter a Presque Isle restaurant is offering meals to those in need.

The owner of Winnie's Restaurant & Dairy Bar, says growing up in a single-parent household, he remembers eating holiday meals provided by churches and other organizations. That memory has instilled a desire to give back which the restaurant will do on Easter Sunday.

"On Sunday we will be giving out a free Easter dinner for families in need. I just want to make that clear, that it's just for families in need, as much as I would like to feed the entire town," says Dustin Mancos, owner of Winnie's.

The restaurant owner says although he has limited staff and food for Sunday, he wants to do what he can to make sure those in need have a good meal for the holiday. All he asks of those who participate is that if the opportunity arises, to pay it forward.

